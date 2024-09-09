Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX dropped 6.43% to 14.24.
The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 24,993.30, a premium of 56.90 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,936.40 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 84.25 points or 0.34% to 24,936.40.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 6.43% to 14.24.
State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mpox in Congo

Mpox scare: Centre asks states to review preparedness, screen all suspects

GST

LIVE: GST Council defers announcement on insurance premiums, matter to be taken up at next meet

Honda

Honda Power Pack Energy, Bhago Mobility partner for green fleet services

Day 1 of Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test

Wet outfield & poor facilities mar Day 1 of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test

IPO, markets

Brokerages upbeat on Bajaj Housing Finance IPO; GMP up 81%; should you bid?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon