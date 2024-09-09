Nifty September futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 6.43% to 14.24.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 84.25 points or 0.34% to 24,936.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 6.43% to 14.24.

State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 24,993.30, a premium of 56.90 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,936.40 in the cash market.