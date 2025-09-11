Nifty September futures trade at premium

Ambuja Cements, OFSS and BSE were the top-traded contracts.The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 25,110, a premium of 104.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,005.50 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 32.40 points or 0.13% to 25,005.50.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declining 1.68% to 10.36.
Ambuja Cements, Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.
