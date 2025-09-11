Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Ambuja Cements, OFSS and BSE were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 25,110, a premium of 104.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,005.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 32.40 points or 0.13% to 25,005.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declining 1.68% to 10.36.

Ambuja Cements, Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.

 

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

