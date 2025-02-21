Friday, February 21, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty slides below 22,800; auto shares decline

Nifty slides below 22,800; auto shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity barometers traded with moderate cuts in early trade. The Nifty slipped below the 22,800 level. Auto shares declined after advancing in the past trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 461.33 points or 0.61% to 75,274.63. The Nifty 50 index slipped 139.85 points or 0.63% to 22,768.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.92% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.46%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,635 shares rose and 1,839 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index declined 2.34% to 21,558.65. The index rose 1.22% in the past trading session.

 

Mahindra & Mahindra (down 4.64%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 2.92%), TVS Motor Company (down 2.88%), Uno Minda (down 2.46%) and Tata Motors (down 1.94%), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.53%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.3%), Tube Investments of India (down 1.19%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.14%) and Ashok Leyland (down 1.1%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

NTPC Green rose 0.14%. The company signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Light and Power to support the acceleration of green energy objectives and the Government of Indias efforts toward a carbon-neutral economy.

Tanla Platform declined 1.15%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), Karix Mobile Private, has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary named PT Karix Communications Indonesia to expand its business operations in Indonesia.

Cipla shed 0.24%. The company announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the new drug application (NDA) submitted for Nilotinib Capsules 50, 150 and 200 mg on 19 February 2025.

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

