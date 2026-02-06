Friday, February 06, 2026 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI hold interest rate steady at 5.25%

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBIs) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its first monetary policy review of the calendar year 2026. RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra kept the key policy rate - repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. Headline inflation during November and December remained below the tolerance band of the inflation target. The revised outlook for CPI inflation in Q1 and Q2 of next year, at 4% and 4.2% respectively, revise slightly upwards, said RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra. The Indian economy continues on a steady, improving trajectory, with real GDP poised to register significant higher growth of 7.4% this year, as compared to the previous year, amidst global headwinds, the governor noted. Going forward, economic activity is expected to hold up well in the next year, he added.

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

