Pitti Engineering slips as Q3 PAT slides 30% QoQ to Rs 28 cr

Pitti Engineering declined 2.53% to Rs 877.35 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 29.61% QoQ to Rs 28.22 crore despite a flat 0.06% decline in net sales to Rs 477.42 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

On a year-on-year basis, the companys net profit fell by 1.9%, despite a 15% increase in net sales in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 39.69 crore, up 2.7% from Rs 38.66 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Reported EBITDA rose 20.8% YoY to Rs 80.9 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 16.9% recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Akshay S. Pitti, MD & CEO, said, Our performance in Q3 FY26 remained strong, with total income rising 15% Y-o-Y to Rs 484 crore, driven by consistent execution across operations. Adjusted EBITDA grew 25% to Rs 83 crore, while adjusted PAT grew by 4% Y-o-Y to Rs 30 crore. For 9MFY26, revenue increased 14% to Rs 1,447 crore, reflecting robust volume growth across our value-added product portfolio.

Capacity utilization continues to be healthy, supported by strong order flows and execution across railways, power, industrial & mining, and oil & gas sectors. Our exports business remained steady, contributing 28% to 9MFY26 revenues despite global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. Our capex plan remains on track, with announced investments aligned to anticipated future demand. This includes calibrated expansion across key facilities and value-added capabilities to ensure we are well-prepared to meet growing orders and strengthen our competitive position.

As a strategic initiative, the Board has approved the merger of the wholly owned subsidiaries (Pitti Industries & Dakshin Foundry) with the Company to streamline administrative, operational, and corporate structures. This consolidation is aimed at enhancing efficiencies and generating synergies across the organization. Looking ahead, we remain focused on disciplined execution, calibrated capacity expansion, and strengthening our presence across key end segments. With clear demand visibility and ongoing investments in value-added capabilities, the company is well-positioned to deliver sustainable medium-term growth.

Pitti Engineering is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical steel laminations, motor cores, sub-assemblies, die-cast rotors, press tools, and machining of metal components.

