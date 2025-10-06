Monday, October 06, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Force Motors' domestic sales climb 2% YoY in September 2025

Force Motors' domestic sales climb 2% YoY in September 2025

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Force Motors said that its domestic sales jumped 1.51% to 2,486 units in September 2025, as against 2,449 units sold in September 2024.

The companys exports added 7.83% to 124 units in September 2025, compared with 115 units sold in September 2024.

The company sold a total of 2,610 units of small commercial vehicles (SCVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), utility vehicles (UVs), and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in September 2025, registering a growth of 1.79% compared to 2,564 units sold in September 2024.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

 

The company reported a 52.39% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 176.36 crore on a 21.88% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,297.25 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Force Motors tanked 2.73% to Rs 16,336.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

