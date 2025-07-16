Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Health ministry issues advisory to display Oil and Sugar Boards in workplaces to promote healthier dietary habits

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory which is an initiative towards making healthier choices at work places. It advises about display of Boards in various workplaces such as lobbies, canteens, cafeterias, meeting rooms etc., to raise awareness on harmful consumption of hidden fats and excess sugar in various food items. These Boards are meant to serve as daily reminders on fighting obesity, the burden of which is sharply rising in the country.The Health Ministry Advisory does not direct Warning Labels on food products sold by vendors, and has not been selective towards Indian snacks, it stated. It does not target India's rich street food culture.The general advisory is a behavioural nudge to make people aware about hidden fats and excess sugar in all food products and not specifically to any particular food product. The Advisory mentions other health messages such as promoting healthy meals such as fruits, vegetables and low-fat options along with making suggestions for opting for physical activity such as encouraging use of stairs, organising short exercise breaks and facilitating walking routes.

 

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

