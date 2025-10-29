NIIT Learning Systems partners with Litmos

This partnership enables companies to transform their L&D strategies through technology-driven, learner-centered solutions that build stronger, more agile workforces. By combining NIIT MTS' expertise in managed learning services with Litmos' powerful platform, organizations can drive performance improvement and achieve lasting business impact.
The collaboration extends robust L&D solutions across North America, Europe, and emerging markets worldwide. Organizations will gain access to a comprehensive suite of tools supporting skill development, compliance training, leadership growth, and employee engagement - all within a unified learning ecosystem.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content