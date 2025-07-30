Fidel Softech standalone net profit rises 56.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.46% to Rs 14.76 croreNet profit of Fidel Softech rose 56.87% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.46% to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14.7612.46 18 OPM %29.4021.03 -PBDT4.502.83 59 PBT4.482.81 59 NP3.312.11 57
