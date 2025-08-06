NILE consolidated net profit rises 83.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.04% to Rs 245.32 croreNet profit of NILE rose 83.97% to Rs 14.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.04% to Rs 245.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 245.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales245.32245.41 0 OPM %9.065.30 -PBDT21.5412.44 73 PBT20.6011.49 79 NP14.928.11 84
