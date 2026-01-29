Jasch Gauging Technologies standalone net profit declines 7.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 13.79 crore

Net profit of Jasch Gauging Technologies declined 7.50% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 13.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.13.7912.8723.9332.094.685.134.464.913.333.60

