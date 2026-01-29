IFCI reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.68% to Rs 455.86 crore

Net Loss of IFCI reported to Rs 15.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 30.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 455.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 458.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.455.86458.9928.5654.0938.23115.2317.4994.37-15.24-30.66

