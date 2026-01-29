Dabur India consolidated net profit rises 7.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.06% to Rs 3558.65 crore

Net profit of Dabur India rose 7.20% to Rs 559.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 522.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 3558.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3355.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3558.653355.2520.6220.32843.35766.22726.16657.58559.97522.38

