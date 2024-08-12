Nirlon standalone net profit rises 0.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.56% to Rs 156.51 croreNet profit of Nirlon rose 0.10% to Rs 49.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 156.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 148.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales156.51148.26 6 OPM %76.8578.28 -PBDT92.0086.72 6 PBT77.9072.88 7 NP49.8349.78 0
