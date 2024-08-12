Nirlon standalone net profit rises 0.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.56% to Rs 156.51 crore

Net profit of Nirlon rose 0.10% to Rs 49.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 156.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 148.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.156.51148.2676.8578.2892.0086.7277.9072.8849.8349.78