Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nirma reports standalone net profit of Rs 136.38 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Nirma reports standalone net profit of Rs 136.38 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 11.25% to Rs 1546.29 crore

Net profit of Nirma reported to Rs 136.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2623.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.25% to Rs 1546.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1742.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1546.291742.26 -11 OPM %18.0816.34 -PBDT250.88189.97 32 PBT197.23130.00 52 NP136.38-2623.01 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

