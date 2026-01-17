Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit rises 3.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.45% to Rs 581.68 crore

Net profit of Rossari Biotech rose 3.38% to Rs 32.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.45% to Rs 581.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 512.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.581.68512.7311.8412.6362.1260.7042.5042.3832.7731.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News