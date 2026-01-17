Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit rises 3.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit rises 3.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales rise 13.45% to Rs 581.68 crore

Net profit of Rossari Biotech rose 3.38% to Rs 32.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.45% to Rs 581.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 512.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales581.68512.73 13 OPM %11.8412.63 -PBDT62.1260.70 2 PBT42.5042.38 0 NP32.7731.70 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 111.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 111.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 19.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 19.31% in the December 2025 quarter

HDFC Bank Q3 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 18,564 cr

HDFC Bank Q3 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 18,564 cr

RBL Bank Q3 PAT surges over fivefold to Rs 214 cr

RBL Bank Q3 PAT surges over fivefold to Rs 214 cr

ICICI Bank records PAT of Rs 11,318 crore in Q3; total advances rise to Rs 14.66 lakh crore

ICICI Bank records PAT of Rs 11,318 crore in Q3; total advances rise to Rs 14.66 lakh crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayCIpla Share Price TodayBMC Election results 2026 Full Winners ListGold-Silver Price TodayRIL Q3 Results Federal Bank Q3 Results ICC U19 World Cup Winner ListLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance