Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 45.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 30.12% to Rs 802.97 crore
Net profit of Nitin Spinners rose 45.74% to Rs 42.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.12% to Rs 802.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 617.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales802.97617.12 30 OPM %14.8012.33 -PBDT93.6461.99 51 PBT56.9338.96 46 NP42.1228.90 46
First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

