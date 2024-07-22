Business Standard
Indian financial sector is at a "turnpike moment", Says Economic Survey

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
The Indian financial sector is at a turnpike moment, said Economic Survey 2023-24 tabled in Parliament on Monday. The dominance of banking support to credit is being reduced, and the role of capital markets is rising. For a country that aspires to be a developed nation by 2047, this is a long-awaited and welcome development. Being reliant on and exposed to the capital market, however, comes with its challenges and trade-offs. As Indias financial sector undergoes this critical transformation, it must also brace for likely vulnerabilities and prepare itself with regulatory and government policy levers to intervene and hedge, as required
First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

