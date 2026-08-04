NLC India Ltd spurts 1.33%, gains for third straight session
NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 302, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.1% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.29% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
NLC India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 302, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 24503.3. The Sensex is at 78421.82, down 0.28%. NLC India Ltd has dropped around 1.93% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38937, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.07 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 16.36 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 2:17 PM IST