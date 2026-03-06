Fractal Analytics rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 103 cr

Fractal Analytics surged 4.08% to Rs 788.75 after the company reported 10.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 102.60 crore on 20.8% increase in net sales 854.40 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Growth was driven by strong demand in the Healthcare and Life Sciences segment (20% of revenue) which grew 78% YoY and the Banking and Financial Services segment (12% of revenue) which grew 26% YoY.

Profit before exceptional item and tax (PBT) fell 14.19% YoY to Rs 64.7 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2026. Exceptional items stood at Rs 0.1 crore,comprising an upside consideration expense of Rs 4.8 crore, and a loss of Rs 4.7 crore due to statutory labour code charges.

The number of clients who generate revenues upwards of $20 million increased by 2 YoY to 6 clients. Meanwhile, the number of clients who generate more than $1 million in revenue went by 8 YoY to 58 clients.

Srikanth Velamakanni, Group CEO and Executive ViceChairman said: " We delivered a great quarter, improving across nearly every metric. Our best-in-class organic growth, gross margins, and high client retention reflect the strength of our enterprise AI capabilities and the trust our clients place in us.

We have built a disciplined, high-performance organization focused on solving complex enterprise problems with AI. As adoption scales across industries, Fractal is well positioned to lead this transformation while creating sustained long-term value for our clients and shareholders.

The company entered into stock market on 16 February 2026. The stock listed on the bourses at 900, matching its initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 900. The issue was subscribed 2.66 times.

Fractal is a global enterprise AI company providing end-to-end artificial intelligence solutions to global enterprises to support data-driven decision-making. It partners with Fortune 500 companies to embed AI into critical business decisions across growth, supply chains, pricing, and customer experience.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News