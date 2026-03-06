Friday, March 06, 2026 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magellanic Cloud subsidiary wins Rs 5-cr order for AI-based surveillance project

Magellanic Cloud subsidiary wins Rs 5-cr order for AI-based surveillance project

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Magellanic Cloud announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance, has secured a purchase order worth Rs 4.99 crore from the Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society.

The order involves the procurement, deployment and maintenance of AI-based monitoring and CCTV infrastructure for residential educational institutions operated by the society across multiple locations. Under the project, the company will deploy 5MP or higher AI-enabled CCTV cameras at 176 locations and establish a centralised command control centre for monitoring and management. The scope of work also includes the supply and integration of video management software (VMS), AI analytics systems and storage infrastructure. Additionally, the project will cover installation of video wall monitoring systems, networking equipment and the development of web and mobile applications to enable AI-based incident monitoring.

According to the company, the project valued at nearly Rs 5 crore and is expected to be delivered and installed within three months from the date of the Notification of Award, in line with the tender conditions.

 

The company further clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. The company added that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms.

Magellanic Cloud specializes in offering services pertaining to software development, digital transformation, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), the internet of things (IoT), e-surveillance and advanced drone-based applications.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 2% to Rs 28.63 crore on an 8.3% increase in revenue to Rs 163.93 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The counter rose 0.13% to Rs 23.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fractal Analytics rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 103 cr

Fractal Analytics rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 103 cr

NMDC fixes prices of iron ore

NMDC fixes prices of iron ore

Belding India rises after subsidiary acquires 55% stake in Metafin Technology

Belding India rises after subsidiary acquires 55% stake in Metafin Technology

Oil India Ltd Spikes 2.04%

Oil India Ltd Spikes 2.04%

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announces first prescription-based sale of Pivya (pivmecillinam) tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announces first prescription-based sale of Pivya (pivmecillinam) tablets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndia Russian Oil ImportSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayNepal Elections 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance