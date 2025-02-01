Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / No income tax till income of Rs 12 lakh per annum, Says FM

No income tax till income of Rs 12 lakh per annum, Says FM

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that no income tax till to be payable upto income of Rs 12 lakh annually. Individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually will not have to pay any income tax under the new tax regime as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday gave relief to middle class by raising exemption limit and rejigging slabs. For salaried employees, this nil tax limit will be Rs 12.75 lakh per annum, after taking into account a standard deduction of Rs 75,000.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

