Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tourism stocks rally after FM's plans for destination development and spiritual tourism

Tourism stocks rally after FM's plans for destination development and spiritual tourism

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Tourism stocks surged following FM's announced plans to develop 50 tourist destinations, focusing on spiritual and medical tourism to boost employment. Special emphasis will be placed on sites linked to Lord Buddha to promote spiritual tourism.

EaseMyTrip (8.01%), Lemon Tree Hotels (up 2.42%), Indian Hotels Company (up 1.77%), Westlife Foodworld (up 1.40%), India Tourism Development Corporation (up 4.53%), Tbo Tek (up 1%), Le Travenues Technology (up 1.40%), and Taj Gvk Hotels (up 2.26%), added.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government plans to develop 50 tourist destinations to promote tourism and boost employment. Focus areas will include spiritual and medical tourism.

 

As part of a broader strategy to improve tourism infrastructure, 22 destinations across the country will be developed in collaboration with state authorities.

Additionally, the government is considering e-visa facilities and visa fee waivers for select countries to further enhance tourism. The budget also announced a special focus on destinations associated with the life and teachings of Lord Buddha. These sites will be developed to promote spiritual tourism, aiming to attract both domestic and international visitors and elevate Indias status as a spiritual tourism hub.

Also Read

Ranji Trophy

WATCH: Security lapse at Kotla; Fans enter ground, shake hands with Kohli

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Budget 2025: Consumption stks rally as Budget 2025 rejigs income tax rates, slabs

Sitharaman, Budget

Budget 2025 LIVE updates: No income tax payable up to Rs 12 lakh, says FM Sitharaman

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Latest LIVE: Even BJP supporters save Rs 25K a month under AAP schemes, claims Kejriwal

Fish, Fish market, Sea food

Apex Frozen others rise up to 8% as FM reduces BCD on frozen fish products

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha today, marking the Modi government's second budget in its third term. This will be Sitharamans eighth consecutive budget since 2019.

The budget session will take place in two phases: the first part runs until February 13, while the second session will be held from 10 March 2025 to 04 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Green Energy stocks rally as FM announces plans for clean tech manufacturing

Green Energy stocks rally as FM announces plans for clean tech manufacturing

Agri stocks surge after launch of Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojna to Benefit 1.7 crore farmers

Agri stocks surge after launch of Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojna to Benefit 1.7 crore farmers

Mahindra & Mahindra records 15% rise in tractors sales in Jan

Mahindra & Mahindra records 15% rise in tractors sales in Jan

Indices pare gains; FM to reveal new Income Tax bill next week

Indices pare gains; FM to reveal new Income Tax bill next week

Infrastructure stocks rally following FM's PPP project announcement

Infrastructure stocks rally following FM's PPP project announcement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEBudget Bahi-Khata TraditionBudget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS Deduction in Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon