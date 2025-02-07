Business Standard

NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 57.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 6.60% to Rs 318.13 crore

Net profit of NOCIL declined 57.00% to Rs 12.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.60% to Rs 318.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 340.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales318.13340.62 -7 OPM %7.5514.34 -PBDT32.6654.18 -40 PBT19.0940.69 -53 NP12.9030.00 -57

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

