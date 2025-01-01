Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Non food credit growth comes in at 11.80% on year

Non food credit growth comes in at 11.80% on year

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

RBI stated yesterday that on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit as on the fortnight ended November 29, 2024 grew at 11.8 per cent, as compared to 16.5 per cent for the corresponding fortnight of the previous year.

Credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a growth of 15.3 per cent (y-o-y) as on the fortnight ended November 29, 2024 (18.1 per cent for the corresponding fortnight of the previous year).

Credit growth to industry was at 8.1 per cent (y-o-y) as on the fortnight ended November 29, 2024 compared to 5.5 per cent for the corresponding fortnight of the previous year. Among major industries, credit to 'chemicals and chemical products', 'infrastructure', 'petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels', and 'all engineering' recorded a higher growth.

 

Credit growth to services sector was at 14.4 per cent (y-o-y) as on the fortnight ended November 29, 2024 (22.2 per cent for the corresponding fortnight of the previous year), primarily due to lower growth in credit to 'non-banking financial companies' (NBFCs) and trade segment. However, credit growth (y-o-y) to 'commercial real estate' and 'computer software' accelerated.

Personal loans registered 16.3 per cent growth (y-o-y) as on the fortnight ended November 29, 2024 as compared with 18.7 per cent for the corresponding fortnight of the previous year, largely due to decline in growth in 'other personal loans', 'vehicle loans' and 'credit card outstanding'. However, 'housing' - the largest constituent of this segment - recorded accelerated growth (y-o-y).

Mahindra & Mahindra auto sales jump 16% in Dec'24

M&M gains as sales climb 16% YoY to 69,768 units in Dec'24

Easy Trip Planners appoints Rikant Pittie as CEO

Volumes jump at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter

Dhani Services board OKs fund raising via convertible warrants

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

