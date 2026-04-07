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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynacons Systems to deploy ERP platform for Jammu & Kashmir Bank

Dynacons Systems to deploy ERP platform for Jammu & Kashmir Bank

Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Dynacons Systems & Solutions has been awarded an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) implementation project by Jammu & Kashmir Bank, valued at approximately Rs 25 crore, for a contract period of five (5) years. This order marks a significant milestone in Dynacons' expanding footprint in large-scale digital transformation initiatives within the BFSI sector, particularly for public sector and regulated financial institutions.

Under this engagement, Dynacons will design, implement, and support a centralized, enterprise-wide ERP platform aimed at modernizing and integrating the Bank's core financial and operational processes. The ERP platform will function as a single system of record, enabling real-time visibility, standardized workflows, and data-driven decision-making across the organization.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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