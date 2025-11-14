Friday, November 14, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Curis Lifesciences prescribes gains on listing day

NSE SME Curis Lifesciences prescribes gains on listing day

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Curis Lifesciences was trading at Rs 144 on the NSE, a 12.50% premium to the issue price of Rs 128.

The stock listed at Rs 146.10, a 14.14% premium to the IPO price, and is currently down 1.44% over the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 147.90 and a low of Rs 138.80, with 10.23 lakh shares traded on the exchange.

Curis Lifesciences' IPO was subscribed 69.24 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 November 2025 and it closed on 11 November 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 120 to Rs 128 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 21,50,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 68.03% from 92.68% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards upgradation/improvement of the existing manufacturing facilities, capital expenditure towards construction of a storage facility, pre-payment/repayment of outstanding secured loans, product registrations in other countries, funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Curis Lifesciences on 6 November 2025, raised Rs 7.79 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 6.09 lakh shares at Rs 128 per share to 6 anchor investors.

Also Read

ECI results, election Commission result, JDU party, Bihar election

Bihar election results LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav falls behind in home turf of Raghopur, shows ECI data

Market, bear

Why is Indian stock market down despite NDA lead in Bihar Election 2025?

CA, Chartered accountant, tax

CBDT plans nationwide outreach ahead of new Income Tax Act, 2025 rolloutpremium

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, mask

₹55,263 avg claim cost as pollution hospitalisations rise, kids make up 43%

adani

Adani Group to invest Rs 1 trn in Andhra Pradesh over next decade

Curis Lifesciences is the pharma manufacturer, specializing in manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products such as tablets, capsules, external preparations, oral liquid, sterile ophthalmic ointments. It operates in global as well as domestic markets. It undertakes manufacturing activities on loan license, contract manufacturing and direct export basis/own brand marketing basis. As of 31 July 2025, the company had 95 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 2.87 crore and net profit of Rs 19.50 crore for the period ended 31 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen fights losses despite dovish BoJ mood

Yen fights losses despite dovish BoJ mood

Sensex slumps 214 pts; Nifty slides below 25,850 mark

Sensex slumps 214 pts; Nifty slides below 25,850 mark

Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Globalspace Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Globalspace Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Hexa Tradex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Hexa Tradex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon