NTPC Renewable Energy signs PPA with PTC India
For sale of 1,200 MW of solar power
NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with PTC India for the sale of 1,200 MW of solar power under a bilateral arrangement.
The agreement marks a significant milestone in strengthening collaboration between the two organizations to promote clean and sustainable energy in India.
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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 7:05 PM IST