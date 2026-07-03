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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Renewable Energy signs PPA with PTC India

NTPC Renewable Energy signs PPA with PTC India

Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

For sale of 1,200 MW of solar power

NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with PTC India for the sale of 1,200 MW of solar power under a bilateral arrangement.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in strengthening collaboration between the two organizations to promote clean and sustainable energy in India.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

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