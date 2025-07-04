Friday, July 04, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvama drops after SEBI bans U.S.-based Jane Street from Indian market

Nuvama drops after SEBI bans U.S.-based Jane Street from Indian market

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Nuvama Wealth Management fell 4.46% to Rs 7819.95 after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred U.S.-based proprietary trading firm Jane Street Group from accessing the Indian securities market.

Nuvama is Jane Street's local trading partner, raising concerns about potential business impact following the regulatory action.

According to SEBI's interim order, Jane Street and its affiliated entities are prohibited from buying, selling, or otherwise dealing in Indian securities, directly or indirectly. The regulator has also ordered the impounding of alleged illegal gains worth over Rs 4,843.57 crore. It stated that the firm used strategies to artificially influence the Nifty 50 index in order to benefit from large positions in index options.

 

SEBI further directed banks to block any debits from accounts held by Jane Street entities, whether individually or jointly, without prior approval.

Nuvama Wealth Management (formerly known as Edelweiss Securities) is one of the leading integrated wealth management companies in India. It offers an array of services to its clients through a comprehensive suite of wealth management, asset management & capital markets services.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Nuvama Wealth Management rose 41.31% to Rs 255.41 crore while total income rose 21.48% to Rs 1,128.53 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

