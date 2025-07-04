Zaggle signs 3-year agreement with Apollo Health and subsidiaries

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) has entered into a three-year agreement with Apollo Health and Lifestyle and its subsidiaries.Under this agreement, Zaggle will provide its Zaggle Zoyer and Zaggle Save platformsfocused on employee expense management and benefitsto Apollo Health and Lifestyle and its subsidiaries.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 62.5% to Rs 31.14 crore on a 50.8% increase in net sales to Rs 412.11 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The counter rose 0.38% to Rs 421.15 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content