Oberoi Realty fixes record date for 4th interim dividend
Record date is 14 May 2026Oberoi Realty has fixed 14 May 2026 as record date for the purpose of payment of 4th interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 for FY 2026 and the said interim dividend shall be paid starting on or before 22 May 2026.
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First Published: May 09 2026 | 12:04 PM IST