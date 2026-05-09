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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oberoi Realty fixes record date for 4th interim dividend

Oberoi Realty fixes record date for 4th interim dividend

Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Record date is 14 May 2026

Oberoi Realty has fixed 14 May 2026 as record date for the purpose of payment of 4th interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 for FY 2026 and the said interim dividend shall be paid starting on or before 22 May 2026.

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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