Inox Green secures O&M contract for 625 MWp solar project
From KEC InternationalInox Green Energy Services has been awarded LoA from KEC International (KEC) to provide O&M services for the 625 MWp solar project at Bhadla, Rajasthan.
With this addition, Inox Green's solar O&M portfolio crosses 3 GW taking its total renewable O&M portfolio to > 13 GW, as the company rapidly expands across both solar and wind segments.
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST