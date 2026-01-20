Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Inox Green secures O&M contract for 625 MWp solar project

Inox Green secures O&M contract for 625 MWp solar project

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

From KEC International

Inox Green Energy Services has been awarded LoA from KEC International (KEC) to provide O&M services for the 625 MWp solar project at Bhadla, Rajasthan.

With this addition, Inox Green's solar O&M portfolio crosses 3 GW taking its total renewable O&M portfolio to > 13 GW, as the company rapidly expands across both solar and wind segments.

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

