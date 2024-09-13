Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 128.38 points or 0.42% at 30731.18 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.23%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.52%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.33%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.8%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.57%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.5%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.28%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.19%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (up 0.35%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.06%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 544.3 or 0.96% at 57134.23.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 107.97 points or 0.64% at 16992.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 30.8 points or 0.12% at 25358.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 54.49 points or 0.07% at 82908.22.

On BSE,2549 shares were trading in green, 1352 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

