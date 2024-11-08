Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K C P consolidated net profit rises 88.34% in the September 2024 quarter

K C P consolidated net profit rises 88.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Sales decline 13.99% to Rs 602.46 crore

Net profit of K C P rose 88.34% to Rs 61.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.99% to Rs 602.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 700.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales602.46700.45 -14 OPM %18.8210.54 -PBDT119.1167.37 77 PBT96.5144.79 115 NP61.3632.58 88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Movie streaming

OTT releases this weekend: Devara to Citadel, top releases to binge-watch

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rangebound at 79,450, Nifty at 24,150; Banks drag, IT leads

Shriram Life Insurance

Shriram Life posts 40% rise in H1 net profit on record volume, premium

SBI, State Bank Of India(Photo: Shutterstock)

SBI Q2 results: Profit soars 28% YoY to Rs 18,331 crore; stock falls 2.5%

Thailand, Thailand flag

Thailand to pursue new policies to boost, protect digital economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon