K C P consolidated net profit rises 88.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.99% to Rs 602.46 croreNet profit of K C P rose 88.34% to Rs 61.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.99% to Rs 602.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 700.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales602.46700.45 -14 OPM %18.8210.54 -PBDT119.1167.37 77 PBT96.5144.79 115 NP61.3632.58 88
