MRF consolidated net profit declines 19.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 6881.09 croreNet profit of MRF declined 19.77% to Rs 470.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 586.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 6881.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6217.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6881.096217.10 11 OPM %14.7018.61 -PBDT1040.911142.09 -9 PBT631.18790.61 -20 NP470.70586.66 -20
