Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks rise

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 185.81 points or 0.62% at 30316.85 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.01%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.46%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.07%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.06%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.04%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.74%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.46%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.07%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (down 2.23%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.34%) turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 148.31 or 0.26% at 57373.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 18.89 points or 0.11% at 16799.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 21.4 points or 0.09% at 25078.75.

More From This Section

Power stocks rise

Power stocks rise

Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks edge higher

Ashoka Buildcon gains on bagging BMC road project of Rs 1,127 cr

Ashoka Buildcon gains on bagging BMC road project of Rs 1,127 cr

Larsen & Toubro wins order for Agra Metro project

Larsen & Toubro wins order for Agra Metro project

OneSource Specialty Pharma receives pre-money equity valuation of USD 1.65 bn

OneSource Specialty Pharma receives pre-money equity valuation of USD 1.65 bn

The BSE Sensex index was up 39.81 points or 0.05% at 81859.93.

On BSE,1915 shares were trading in green, 1173 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trades in green, at 81,800, Nifty at 25,050; Oil, financials gain

iPad mini

iPad mini launches with Apple Intelligence-ready A17 Pro: Know price, specs

market

HDFC AMC rallies 5% on strong Q2 results; market cap touches Rs 1 trillion

share market stock market trading

RailTel gains 4% on securing Rs 79 crore order from MHADA; Details here

PremiumThe unfortunate yet successful protests against opening up agricultural markets should not be seen as a barrier that prevents progress in the agriculture sector. Farmers, whether dependent on arhatiyas or not, will universally benefit from accessible

Viksit@2047: Achieving India's vision needs focus on core priorities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon