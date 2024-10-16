Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 34.84 points or 1.14% at 3098.65 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 6.53%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 3.86%),Bharti Hexacom Ltd (up 2.72%),HFCL Ltd (up 1.78%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.87%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.72%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.71%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.66%), and Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.63%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Suyog Telematics Ltd (down 1.24%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.53%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.03%) turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 148.31 or 0.26% at 57373.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 18.89 points or 0.11% at 16799.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 21.4 points or 0.09% at 25078.75.

More From This Section

Ashoka Buildcon gains on bagging BMC road project of Rs 1,127 cr

Ashoka Buildcon gains on bagging BMC road project of Rs 1,127 cr

Larsen & Toubro wins order for Agra Metro project

Larsen & Toubro wins order for Agra Metro project

OneSource Specialty Pharma receives pre-money equity valuation of USD 1.65 bn

OneSource Specialty Pharma receives pre-money equity valuation of USD 1.65 bn

Coforge Ltd Falls 1.57%

Coforge Ltd Falls 1.57%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 3.18%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 3.18%

The BSE Sensex index was up 39.81 points or 0.05% at 81859.93.

On BSE,1915 shares were trading in green, 1173 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trades in green, at 81,800, Nifty at 25,050; Oil, financials gain

iPad mini

iPad mini launches with Apple Intelligence-ready A17 Pro: Know price, specs

market

HDFC AMC rallies 5% on strong Q2 results; market cap touches Rs 1 trillion

share market stock market trading

RailTel gains 4% on securing Rs 79 crore order from MHADA; Details here

PremiumThe unfortunate yet successful protests against opening up agricultural markets should not be seen as a barrier that prevents progress in the agriculture sector. Farmers, whether dependent on arhatiyas or not, will universally benefit from accessible

Viksit@2047: Achieving India's vision needs focus on core priorities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon