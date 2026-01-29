Oil India Ltd spurts 4.99%

Oil India Ltd is quoting at Rs 515, up 4.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.28% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.18% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 515, up 4.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 25302.45. The Sensex is at 82334.29, down 0.01%. Oil India Ltd has risen around 25.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34685.45, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 141.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 510.45, up 4.07% on the day. Oil India Ltd is up 23.28% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.18% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 17.08 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News