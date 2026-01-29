Phoenix Mills Q3 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 276 crore

The Phoenix Mills reported a 4.16% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 275.79 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 264.76 crore in Q3 FY25.

Income from operations stood at Rs 1,121.19 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 14.97%.

Profit before exceptional items and tax surged 29.03% YoY to Rs 514.94 crore in Q3 FY26. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 24.99 crore during the quarter under review.

Operating EBITDA jumped 19% to Rs 656 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 553 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved marginally to 59% in Q3 FY26, compared with 57% in Q3 FY25.

During the December quarter, collections stood at Rs 100 crore, up 163.15% over Q3 FY25.

Total consumption in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 4,992 crore, demonstrating a YoY growth of 25% over Q3 FY25.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 14.68% YoY to Rs 820.47 crore in 9M FY26, while revenue from operations rose 14.02% YoY to Rs 3,189.61 crore.

The Phoenix Mills is India's largest retail led mixed-use developer. Its operations span across most aspects of real estate development; planning, execution, marketing, management, maintenance & sales. The group has real estate assets in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Raipur, Agra, Indore, Lucknow, Bareilly & Ahmedabad.

The counter slipped 1.92% to Rs 1,695.10 on the BSE.

