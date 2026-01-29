Phoenix Mills Q3 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 276 crore
The Phoenix Mills reported a 4.16% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 275.79 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 264.76 crore in Q3 FY25.Income from operations stood at Rs 1,121.19 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 14.97%.
Profit before exceptional items and tax surged 29.03% YoY to Rs 514.94 crore in Q3 FY26. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 24.99 crore during the quarter under review.
Operating EBITDA jumped 19% to Rs 656 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 553 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved marginally to 59% in Q3 FY26, compared with 57% in Q3 FY25.
During the December quarter, collections stood at Rs 100 crore, up 163.15% over Q3 FY25.
Total consumption in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 4,992 crore, demonstrating a YoY growth of 25% over Q3 FY25.
Also Read
On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 14.68% YoY to Rs 820.47 crore in 9M FY26, while revenue from operations rose 14.02% YoY to Rs 3,189.61 crore.
The Phoenix Mills is India's largest retail led mixed-use developer. Its operations span across most aspects of real estate development; planning, execution, marketing, management, maintenance & sales. The group has real estate assets in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Raipur, Agra, Indore, Lucknow, Bareilly & Ahmedabad.
The counter slipped 1.92% to Rs 1,695.10 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 1:17 PM IST