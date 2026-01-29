Shivalik Bimetal Controls reports minor fire incident at its manufacturing unit
Shivalik Bimetal Controls reported a minor fire incident at its main manufacturing facility in the packaging area between 10:15 and 10:25 PM on 28 January 2026.
In-house fire-fighting and local fire authorities responded promptly, and the fire was fully extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no casualties, and no damage to machinery or production equipment. Operations and customer deliveries remain on track.
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 1:16 PM IST