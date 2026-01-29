Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shivalik Bimetal Controls reports minor fire incident at its manufacturing unit

Shivalik Bimetal Controls reports minor fire incident at its manufacturing unit

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
Shivalik Bimetal Controls reported a minor fire incident at its main manufacturing facility in the packaging area between 10:15 and 10:25 PM on 28 January 2026.

In-house fire-fighting and local fire authorities responded promptly, and the fire was fully extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no casualties, and no damage to machinery or production equipment. Operations and customer deliveries remain on track.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 53.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 53.52% in the December 2025 quarter

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd soars 8.18%, gains for fifth straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd soars 8.18%, gains for fifth straight session

Metro Brands gains after Q3 PAT climbs 35% to Rs 128-cr

Metro Brands gains after Q3 PAT climbs 35% to Rs 128-cr

Sensex slumps 229 pts; FMCG shraes decline for 4th day

Sensex slumps 229 pts; FMCG shraes decline for 4th day

Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateStocks To Buy TodayUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedEconomic Survey 2026Bajaj Auto Q3 PreviewAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance