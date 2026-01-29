Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 53.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.36% to Rs 3.59 crore

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools declined 53.52% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 47.36% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.596.8215.3215.400.601.110.460.960.330.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News