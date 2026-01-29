Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 53.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Jan 29 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales decline 47.36% to Rs 3.59 crore

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools declined 53.52% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 47.36% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.596.82 -47 OPM %15.3215.40 -PBDT0.601.11 -46 PBT0.460.96 -52 NP0.330.71 -54

Jan 29 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

