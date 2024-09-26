Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 2.26%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty Auto index ended up 2.26% at 27496.25 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd jumped 4.68%, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd added 3.65% and Apollo Tyres Ltd gained 3.62%. The Nifty Auto index has increased 69.00% over last one year compared to the 32.97% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 2.13% and Nifty MNC index gained 1.32% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.81% to close at 26216.05 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.78% to close at 85836.12 today.