HBL Engineering consolidated net profit rises 343.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 134.74% to Rs 1222.90 croreNet profit of HBL Engineering rose 343.81% to Rs 387.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 134.74% to Rs 1222.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 520.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1222.90520.96 135 OPM %44.4920.84 -PBDT556.37117.98 372 PBT544.21106.72 410 NP387.2787.26 344
