Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Omax Autos standalone net profit declines 97.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Omax Autos standalone net profit declines 97.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 114.20 crore

Net profit of Omax Autos declined 97.05% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 114.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 84.82% to Rs 21.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 369.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 355.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales114.20103.99 10 369.26355.26 4 OPM %9.408.55 -8.737.15 - PBDT11.419.08 26 36.4222.26 64 PBT6.993.82 83 17.260.49 3422 NP0.4916.59 -97 21.5511.66 85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Subex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Subex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit declines 50.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit declines 50.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 40.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 40.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 89.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 89.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Mishka Exim consolidated net profit declines 61.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Mishka Exim consolidated net profit declines 61.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon