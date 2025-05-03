Omax Autos standalone net profit declines 97.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 114.20 croreNet profit of Omax Autos declined 97.05% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 114.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 84.82% to Rs 21.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 369.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 355.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales114.20103.99 10 369.26355.26 4 OPM %9.408.55 -8.737.15 - PBDT11.419.08 26 36.4222.26 64 PBT6.993.82 83 17.260.49 3422 NP0.4916.59 -97 21.5511.66 85
