Subex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 15.75% to Rs 70.60 crore

Net Loss of Subex reported to Rs 17.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 156.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.75% to Rs 70.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 31.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 191.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.78% to Rs 285.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 309.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales70.6083.80 -16 285.61309.72 -8 OPM %-18.413.68 --5.13-5.06 - PBDT-10.745.13 PL -9.92-11.56 14 PBT-14.121.35 PL -24.04-27.15 11 NP-17.60-156.51 89 -31.44-191.73 84

First Published: May 03 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

