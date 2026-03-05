Omaxe receives Punjab RERA Registration for 'The Lake Commercial Phase 2' project
Omaxe New Chandigarh Developers (wholly owned subsidiary of Omaxe) has received RERA Registration Certificate in one of its projects, i.e. "The Lake Commercial Phase 2" situated at, Mohali, Punjab vide registration no. PBRERA SAS80-PC0410-022026. The details of aforementioned project registered with Punjab RERA are available at www.rera.punjab.gov.in.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 2:31 PM IST