Omaxe receives Punjab RERA Registration for 'The Lake Commercial Phase 2' project

Omaxe New Chandigarh Developers (wholly owned subsidiary of Omaxe) has received RERA Registration Certificate in one of its projects, i.e. "The Lake Commercial Phase 2" situated at, Mohali, Punjab vide registration no. PBRERA SAS80-PC0410-022026. The details of aforementioned project registered with Punjab RERA are available at www.rera.punjab.gov.in.

