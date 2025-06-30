Monday, June 30, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HEC Infra secures Rs 3-cr work order from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

HEC Infra secures Rs 3-cr work order from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

HEC Infra Projects has announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 3.08 crore from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Gujarat.

The project involves the augmentation of the SITC (supply, installation, testing, and commissioning) of electrical, mechanical, and instrumentation works for existing water distribution stations at Gitabaug, Paldi, and Niyojannagar, Manekbaug in the West Zone.

The awarded contract covers the upgrading of these facilities to enhance the efficiency and reliability of the water distribution system in the specified areas. The scope includes all necessary electrical, mechanical, and instrumentation works to ensure optimal performance of the stations.

The orders are domestic in nature. The project is to be executed within a time period of 8 months. The broad consideration or size of the contract is Rs. 3.08 crore.

 

There is no interest of the promoter/promoter group or group companies in the entity that awarded the contracts, and hence, this is not applicable.

Also Read

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Stock Market LIVE: D-St snaps 4-day rally; Sensex down 550 pts; Nifty below 25,500; FMCG, banks drag

Raymond Lifestyle

Raymond, Raymond Lifestyle zoom up to 16% on heavy volume; here's why

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Sigachi Industries stock tanks 14% after deadly explosion at Telangana unit

urban vault

Urban Vault to invest ₹100 crore in FY26 to expand co-working footprint

startup, startup funding, funding

Jumbotail raises $120 million in funding round led by SC Ventures

Additionally, the contract(s) do not fall under related party transactions, and therefore, the question of whether they were executed at arm's length does not apply.

HEC Infra Projects is engaged in electrification services.

The companys standalone net profit zoomed 2080% to Rs 5.67 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 0.26 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 65% year on year to Rs 45.60 crore in Q4 FY25.

Shares of HEC Infra Projects tanked 2% to Rs 172.28 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade moderate cuts; auto shares slide

Indices trade moderate cuts; auto shares slide

Jindal Steel commissions first galvanizing line at Angul Complex

Jindal Steel commissions first galvanizing line at Angul Complex

RBL Bank Ltd soars 3%

RBL Bank Ltd soars 3%

Union Bank of India gains for third straight session

Union Bank of India gains for third straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd up for third straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon