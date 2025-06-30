Monday, June 30, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 128.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 124.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Raymond Ltd, TBO Tek Ltd, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 June 2025.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 128.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 124.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.79% to Rs.1,063.80. Volumes stood at 1.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd registered volume of 177.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 74.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.40 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.83% to Rs.1,060.00. Volumes stood at 1.17 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Raymond Ltd clocked volume of 91.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.28 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.44% to Rs.714.50. Volumes stood at 12.85 lakh shares in the last session.

TBO Tek Ltd recorded volume of 10.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87327 shares. The stock gained 0.56% to Rs.1,399.90. Volumes stood at 2.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd saw volume of 38.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.99 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.71% to Rs.1,377.60. Volumes stood at 12.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

