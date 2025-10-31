Friday, October 31, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Onelife Capital Advisors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.52 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Onelife Capital Advisors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.52 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 153.95% to Rs 3.86 crore

Net Loss of Onelife Capital Advisors reported to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 153.95% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.861.52 154 OPM %-117.88-2108.55 -PBDT-4.47-23.83 81 PBT-4.65-24.04 81 NP-4.52-6.74 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 16.26% in the September 2025 quarter

STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 16.26% in the September 2025 quarter

NTPC consolidated net profit declines 3.94% in the September 2025 quarter

NTPC consolidated net profit declines 3.94% in the September 2025 quarter

IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit declines 30.28% in the September 2025 quarter

IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit declines 30.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Automotive Axles standalone net profit declines 0.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Automotive Axles standalone net profit declines 0.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit rises 79.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit rises 79.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBank Nifty F&O Strategy TodayLouvre Heist UpdateThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon