Home / Markets / Capital Market News / STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 16.26% in the September 2025 quarter

STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 16.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 16.58% to Rs 9.07 crore

Net profit of STEL Holdings rose 16.26% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.58% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.077.78 17 OPM %97.9198.33 -PBDT9.087.65 19 PBT9.077.64 19 NP6.655.72 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

