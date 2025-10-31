STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 16.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.58% to Rs 9.07 croreNet profit of STEL Holdings rose 16.26% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.58% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.077.78 17 OPM %97.9198.33 -PBDT9.087.65 19 PBT9.077.64 19 NP6.655.72 16
